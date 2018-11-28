DETROIT — Tyler Bertuzzi broke a tie with 6:53 to go with his second goal of the game, and the Detroit Red Wings held on to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Wednesday night after blowing a 3-0 lead.

Thomas Vanek had a goal and an assist, Andreas Athanasiou also scored, defenseman Mike Green had two assists, and Jimmy Howard made 33 saves to help Detroit snap a three-game losing streak.

David Perron scored twice for St. Louis, which has lost 5 of 6.

DUCKS 3, PANTHERS 2: Nick Ritchie broke a tie with 1:28 left with his second goal of the game, John Gibson made 42 saves, and Anaheim won at Sunrise, Florida.

Josh Manson also scored to help the Ducks win for the fourth time in five games.

Evgenii Dadonov and Aaron Ekblad scored for Florida.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, SHARKS 3: Auston Matthews returned to the lineup and scored two goals, as did John Tavares, as Toronto won at home.

Matthews hadn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury Oct. 27.

NOTES

FLYERS: The Flyers continued their organizational purge, firing assistant general manager Chris Pryor and assistant coach Gord Murphy.

The dismissals came two days after the Flyers fired GM Ron Hextall.

