HIGH SCHOOLS

Emma Moll, Ashley Arruda and Lydia Guay each scored twice for Yarmouth/Freeport (1-1) in a 7-2 girls’ hockey win Wednesday over Biddeford/Thornton/Wells (0-1) at Travis Roy Arena.

Lily Clough and Lily Stark scored third-period goals for Biddeford.

• Brianna Doucette’s unassisted goal 2:36 into the second period was the winner as Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (2-0) earned a 5-2 win over St. Dominic (0-1) in Auburn.

Caroline Audette and Taylor Cailler added third-period goals after Doucette gave the Red Hornets a 3-1 lead.

• Brie Dube and Gemma Landry each had a hat trick and two assists for Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill (2-0) in an 11-0 win over Mt. Ararat/Morse (0-2) in Lewiston.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Rylie McIntyre and Caroline Gepfert each had a goal for North Yarmouth Academy in a season-opening 3-2 loss to Governor’s Academy in Byfield, Massachusetts.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Tony Clark’s contract as executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association was extended through 2022, a year past the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement with MLB.

• The Oakland Athletics announced plans for a waterfront ballpark, with the goal to open in 2023.

• Infielder Ronald Torreyes was traded from the New York Yankees to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or $2.

• Allard Baird is leaving the Red Sox after 12 years to join the New York Mets as vice president and assistant general manager of scouting and player development.

• Former Portland Sea Dogs first baseman Aaron Bates was promoted by the Los Angeles Dodgers to be their assistant hitting coach after four years in the minors.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: A 2-1 loss at Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool’s fifth straight away defeat in the competition, put last season’s runner-up in danger of early elimination.

Liverpool, whose only shot on target was James Milner’s penalty in first-half stoppage time, fell to third place in Group C behind Napoli and PSG. Liverpool needs a two-goal win over Napoli in two weeks to advance to the Round of 16.

In a Group B match, Tottenham got an 80th-minute goal from Christian Eriksen to beat Inter Milan 1-0 and avoid elimination.

MLS: David Villa, one of the league’s biggest stars, is leaving New York City FC after four seasons. The 36-year-old Spanish forward and World Cup winner plans to continue playing but has not said where.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Georgia Tech Coach Paul Johnson is retiring, leaving the Yellow Jackets after 11 seasons in which he compiled a record of 82-59 that includes eight bowl appearances and three trips to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

