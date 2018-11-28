HIGH SCHOOLS

Emma Moll, Ashley Arruda and Lydia Guay each scored twice for Yarmouth/Freeport (1-1) in a 7-2 girls’ hockey win Wednesday over Biddeford/Thornton/Wells (0-1) at Travis Roy Arena.

Lily Clough and Lily Stark scored third-period goals for Biddeford.

Brianna Doucette’s unassisted goal 2:36 into the second period was the winner as Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (2-0) earned a 5-2 win over St. Dominic (0-1) in Auburn.

Caroline Audette and Taylor Cailler added third-period goals after Doucette gave the Red Hornets a 3-1 lead.

Brie Dube and Gemma Landry each had a hat trick and two assists for Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill (2-0) in an 11-0 win over Mt. Ararat/Morse (0-2) in Lewiston.

PREP SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Rylie McIntyre and Caroline Gepfert each had a goal for North Yarmouth Academy in a season-opening 3-2 loss to Governor’s Academy in Byfield, Massachusetts.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Tony Clark’s contract as executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association was extended through 2022, a year past the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement with MLB.

The Oakland Athletics announced plans for a waterfront ballpark, with the goal to open in 2023.

Infielder Ronald Torreyes was traded from the New York Yankees to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or $2.

Allard Baird is leaving the Red Sox after 12 years to join the New York Mets as vice president and assistant general manager of scouting and player development.

Former Portland Sea Dogs first baseman Aaron Bates was promoted by the Los Angeles Dodgers to be their assistant hitting coach after four years in the minors.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: A 2-1 loss at Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool’s fifth straight away defeat in the competition, put last season’s runner-up in danger of early elimination.

Liverpool, whose only shot on target was James Milner’s penalty in first-half stoppage time, fell to third place in Group C behind Napoli and PSG. Liverpool needs a two-goal win over Napoli in two weeks to advance to the Round of 16.

In a Group B match, Tottenham got an 80th-minute goal from Christian Eriksen to beat Inter Milan 1-0 and avoid elimination.

MLS: David Villa, one of the league’s biggest stars, is leaving New York City FC after four seasons. The 36-year-old Spanish forward and World Cup winner plans to continue playing but has not said where.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Georgia Tech Coach Paul Johnson is retiring, leaving the Yellow Jackets after 11 seasons in which he compiled a record of 82-59 that includes eight bowl appearances and three trips to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

