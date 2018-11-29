PORTLAND – Can a new building have a history?

This property in the heart of the city’s waterfront suggests that indeed it can.

5 Widgery Wharf was recently developed by the Proprietors of Union Wharf, who have owned and operated on Portland’s waterfront since 1793.

Today’s Proprietors, Charlie and Malcom Poole, represent the sixth (or possibly seventh) generation of family involvement with the Commercial Street wharves. The Pooles’ stewardship dates to the early 1800s.

That family tradition continues with 5 Widgery Wharf. Replacing a single-story warehouse, the building is four stories high, with parking at ground level.

“We have found that it takes upper floors, with water views, to support the dock-level, working waterfront space,” Malcolm Poole said. “We’re dedicated to maintaining the balance that’s needed for the working waterfront to continue to thrive.”

5 Widgery and its Class A office space, created by Archetype Architects and Ducas Construction, present a premier opportunity in the city’s vibrant waterfront district. The second and third floors, which provide as many as 5,573± and 5,545± square feet respectively, are offered for lease. Floor plans illustrate their potential subdivision.

Each floor has two restrooms. On-site parking for 15 spots per floor is available, at below-market rates.

“Our goal is that this property will be making a contribution to the waterfront for the next century or more,” Poole commented.

5 Widgery Wharf is offered for lease by Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers (malonecb.com). He can be reached at (207) 772-2422 or at [email protected].

