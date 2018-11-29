Re: “Death of former Deering basketball star after car crash is ruled a suicide” (Nov. 26):

I don’t believe for one minute that the Portland police have told us the full story on the cause of Patrick Lobor’s death in July.

Nor do I understand why it has taken them nearly four months to do their investigation. Something is amiss.

Paula Steffen

Yarmouth

