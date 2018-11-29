The Attorney General’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Old Town Thursday morning.

Old Town police told Newscenter Maine (WCSH Channel 6) that no officers were injured in the shooting, but not other details have been released.

Stillwater Avenue is closed because of the investigation.

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed that it has been notified of a possible officer-involved shooting and that investigators are on scene, according to Newscenter.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

