Sen. Tim Scott announced Thursday that he would oppose the nomination of President Trump’s judicial pick Thomas A. Farr, ending a bitter confirmation fight centered on questions over how much Farr knew about a decades-old effort to disenfranchise black voters in North Carolina.

The decision from Scott, the Senate’s sole black Republican, came after the publication of a Justice Department memo in The Washington Post that Scott said raised concerns about Farr’s involvement in a controversial “ballot security” campaign. Farr was a lawyer for the campaign of Sen. Jesse Helms (R-N.C.) in 1984 and in 1990, when it sent out postcards that the department later said were sent to intimidate black voters from heading to the polls.

“I am ready and willing to support strong candidates for our judicial vacancies that do not have lingering concerns about issues that could affect their decision-making process as a federal judge, and I am proud that Senate Republicans have confirmed judges at an historical rate over the past two years,” Scott (S.C.) said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Scott continued: “This week, a Department of Justice memo written under President George H.W. Bush was released that shed new light on Mr. Farr’s activities. This, in turn, created more concerns. Weighing these important factors, this afternoon I concluded that I could not support Mr. Farr’s nomination.”

Earlier, Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on Farr, attributed to the absence of one Republican senator because of a family situation.

Vice President Pence was called upon Wednesday to break a 50-to-50 tie on a procedural vote to advance the nomination. Scott voted in favor of that motion.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who joined all 49 members of the Democratic caucus on the procedural vote, has vowed to oppose all judicial nominations until the chamber votes on legislation that he is seeking that would protect special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday, Flake signaled that he would oppose Farr based on his credentials.

“The Farr nomination, I’ve been uncomfortable with, and I wouldn’t support that even without the Mueller issue,” Flake said.

Trump nominated Farr to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina that has been vacant longer than any other current opening across the country. President Barack Obama’s nominees — both African American women — did not receive hearings in the Senate.

Republicans in control of the North Carolina General Assembly had hired Farr and others in his law firm to defend congressional boundaries approved in 2011. In 2016, a federal court struck down the map as racial gerrymandering.

Farr also helped defend a 2013 voter ID law that was considered one of the strictest in the nation. In addition to requiring residents to show identification before they could cast a ballot, the law also eliminated same-day voter registration, got rid of seven days of early voting and ended out-of-precinct voting.

A federal court ruled in 2016 that the primary purpose of North Carolina’s law wasn’t to stop voter fraud but to disenfranchise minority voters. The judges wrote that the law targeted African Americans “with almost surgical precision,” in part because the only acceptable forms of voter identification were ones disproportionately used by white people.

The Helms campaign received scrutiny for distributing postcards that the Justice Department later said were meant to intimidate black voters.

Scott said Wednesday that he spoke with the author of a 1991 Justice Department memo that sheds some light on the episode. Scott said he had to speak to the author again “and continue to look at what role [Farr] did play at every facet of the process.”

Farr has denied playing any role in drafting the postcards.

The issue appeared to be of renewed interest Thursday to Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who previously has been supportive of Farr.

“I’m doing research on that,” Collins said of the DOJ memo.

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Farr’s confirmation with a party-line vote in January.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said Thursday that it was important to recognize that Farr, as a lawyer, was representing the North Carolina legislature and not expressing his own views in the cases that have drawn scrutiny.

“You ought to represent the views of those who pay you,” Grassley said. “So if the legislature wanted the positions of their laws defended in the courts, then that’s what he was doing. So how can that be an accusation against him?”

Grassley said he also put great stock in the judgment of the two Republican senators from North Carolina — Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — who support Farr.

“You gotta remember, the people that are backing him are credible people,” Grassley said. “I mean, we would be questioning Burr and Tillis’s judgment, and they know him.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was among those who met with Scott on Thursday to talk more about Farr’s nomination.

Rubio said he has seen nothing that would lead him to change his mind about supporting Farr.

“Not based on the information I have before me, but obviously we’re continuing to engage with our colleagues who have an interest in this and learning more,” he said. “But as of now, I haven’t seen anything so far anyway that would change my opinion.”

