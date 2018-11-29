BRUNSWICK — Sam Jefferson scored 27 points,and Noah Tyson added 15 and 11 rebounds Thursday night as Colby cruised to an 83-70 men’s basketball win over Bowdoin.

Ronan Schwarz chipped in with 12 points for the Polar Bears (5-1). Sean Gilmore added 10 points and six assists.

Jack Simonds paced Bowdoin (2-3) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Stephen Ferraro chipped in with 17 points.

WOMEN

(1) NOTRE DAME 105, (14) IOWA 71: Arike Ogunbowale scored 30 points and her fellow starters all finished in double figures as the Irish (7-0) routed the visiting Hawkeyes (4-2).

The game was the final tuneup for the Irish before their showdown with No. 2 UConn on Sunday afternoon.

Ogunbowale was 13 of 21 from the field. Brianna Turner added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Marina Mabrey had 18 points in her second game after missing the first five contests with a quad injury.

Muffet McGraw rested her regulars for most of the final quarter during which the lead reached 39 points.

(5) LOUISVILLE 85, NEBRASKA 68: Asia Durr scored 25 points to lead the Cardinals (7-0) over the visiting Cornhuskers (2-4) in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

(7) MARYLAND 67, GEORGIA TECH 54: Kaila Charles scored 23 points and sparked a fourth-quarter surge that carried the host Terrapins (7-0) past the Yellow Jackets (5-2) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

After the Terrapins let a 20-point halftime lead dwindle to 47-46 with 9 minutes left, Charles rattled off 11 straight points to blunt the comeback.

(13) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 66, MICHIGAN 55: Grace Hunter scored 19 points and the host Wolfpack (7-0) pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Wolverines (5-2) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Hunter was just 4 of 14 from the field but made all 11 of her free-throw attempts. Kiara Leslie added 15 points on 7-of-19 shooting for the Wolfpack.

LAMAR 74, (17) TEXAS A&M 68: Chastadie Barrs scored 23 points, Miya Crump added 20 and the Cardinals (5-3) knocked off the Aggies (4-2) at College Station, Texas.

Aaliyah Wilson led Texas A&M with 17 points and a game-high nine rebounds, but the Aggies saw their 10-game home winning streak snapped as they fell to 164-7 against unranked teams at home (103-9 vs. nonconference foes) dating to 2005.

PURDUE 74, (21) MIAMI 63: Dominique Oden had career highs of six 3-pointers and 27 points to lead the host Boilermakers (6-2) over the Hurricanes (7-1).

Karis McLaughlin was 5 of 5 from the arc and added 18 points with seven assists and Ae’Rianna Harris scored 12 points with seven rebounds. Tamara Farquhar also had seven boards. The Boilermakers shot 44 percent but were 12 of 18 from the arc for 67 percent.

