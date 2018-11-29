NASSAU, Bahamas — Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods are about as far apart as can be on the leaderboard after one round of the Hero World Challenge.

Only they know how close they are after the Ryder Cup fallout.

Reed showed no sign of fatigue in his travels from Dubai to Hong Kong to the Bahamas in successive weeks, making birdie on three of his last five holes Thursday for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead with late-entry Patrick Cantlay.

Woods was never under par at any point and opened with a 73, eight shots behind, tied for 16th in an 18-man field.

Reed’s comments after Europe won the Ryder Cup still follow him. In a phone interview with The New York Times hours after the loss, Reed blamed Jordan Spieth for them not playing together, U.S. captain Jim Furyk for twice leaving him on the bench and he made it sound as though he was stuck with Woods as a partner in Paris.

“We spoke after the Ryder Cup for a long period of time,” Woods said. “We talked among us and it will stay between us.”

This is one time Reed held his tongue.

After his eighth and final birdie in balmy weather at Albany Golf Club, he acknowledged nothing more than they had talked.

“Whatever I talk about with other players and other guys stays between the guys,” Reed said.

He also said he hasn’t spoken to Furyk, and Reed told the New York Post on Tuesday that he hasn’t spoken to Spieth, but that Spieth has his number.

“It’s been I don’t know how many weeks (since the Ryder Cup), but in the golf world, it’s been a long time,” Reed said. “All of us on our side have moved past that. Basically, when the tournament was over, all of us moved past it and we’re just kind of getting ready for hopefully two years.”

But there’s a Presidents Cup in between, next December in Australia, and while the intensity is not the same, the team concept is intact. And it could get even more awkward considering Woods is the captain.

Reed is used to going about life is own way, and he’s not about to made any apologies. He just wants to play good golf, and there was plenty of that on a day that allowed for low scoring. All but three players were at par or better.

Woods was not one of them. His return to tournament competition didn’t start nearly as well as his last one ended.

The World Challenge is his first 72-hole event since he won the Tour Championship at East Lake on Sept. 23, the end of a remarkable comeback season from a fourth back surgery.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Victor Perez continued his fabulous start to life on the tour by sharing the first-round lead with an 8-under 64 at the Mauritius Open at Beau Champ, Mauritius.

Perez and Chikkarangappa S. are the co-leaders.

AUSTRALIAN PGA: Marc Leishman’s quest for a first professional victory at home made a good start with a 4-under 68 to sit two strokes behind the Australian PGA first-round leaders at Gold Coast, Australia.

Leaders Jake McLeod and fellow Australian Matt Jager shot 66s.

