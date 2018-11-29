TAMPA, Fla. — Cedric Paquette broke a tie with 5:41 left and the Tampa Bay Lightning ended the Buffalo Sabres’ franchise-record-tying winning streak at 10 games with a 5-4 victory Thursday night.

Paquette beat Carter Hutton, who had won his previous eight starts, from then top of the left circle.

Dan Girardi, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos also scored, and Luis Domingue made saves.

Sam Reinhart had two goals for Buffalo, and Zemgus Girgensons and Tage Thompson also scored.

After the Sabres took a 4-3 lead on Thompson’s goal at 2:29 of the third, Stamkos tied it 1:49 later on a power play

Buffalo pulled even at 3 when Jack Eichel’s pass from the left boards into the slot went off Reinhart’s skate at 5:39 of the second.

Eichel had two assists, giving him 25 this season.

BLUE JACKETS 4, WILD 2: Riley Nash had a goal and an assist, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots and Columbus beat visiting Minnesota.

Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Blue Jackets move ahead of Washington for the Metropolitan Division lead.

Nash, who signed as a free agent last summer, got his first goal in 29 games – and first as a Blue Jacket – in the second period and assisted on Markus Hannikainen’s first-period goal. Columbus has won two in a row and 6 of 8.

Mikael Granlund and Zach Parise scored for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves. The Wild have lost two in a row and 4 of 6.

SENATORS 3, RANGERS 0: Craig Anderson stopped 27 shots for his first shutout of the season as Ottawa won at home.

Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist. Drake Batherson and Magnus Paajarvi also scored as the Senators won their second consecutive game.

It was Anderson’s 10th win this season, his first shutout since Dec. 16 and the 41st of his career.

Henrik Lundqvist had a rough start but finished with 31 saves for New York.

COYOTES 3, PREDATORS 0: Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, Adin Hill made 29 saves for his first NHL shutout and Arizona beat host Nashville.

Clayton Keller and Brad Richardson scored the other goals in Arizona’s second straight victory. Schmaltz’s two points were his first since being acquired Sunday in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nashville has lost 3 of 4.

NOTES

WAIVERS: On a busy day for goaltenders on the NHL waiver wire, the Carolina Hurricanes put Scott Darling on waivers and the Arizona Coyotes claimed Calvin Pickard from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Darling, a former UMaine goalie, went on waivers Thursday with two years left on his contract beyond this season at a salary-cap hit of $4.15 million. Darling became Carolina’s third goaltender behind Petr Mrazek and Curtis McIlhenney, who the Hurricanes claimed from the Maple Leafs before the season began.

Arizona picked up Pickard in the aftermath of starter Antti Raanta leaving Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury. Raanta missed eight games this month with injury.

Philadelphia put Pickard on waivers after firing GM Ron Hextall.

