BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ryan Smith scored 1:54 into overtime Friday night to give the University of Maine a 2-1 victory over Vermont in a Hockey East game at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

Smith scored from Chase Pearson and Mitchell Fossier for the Black Bears (5-7-1, 3-3-1) against the Catamounts (4-7, 1-6).

Brendan Robbins put Maine ahead 1-0 at 4:11 of the first period from Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Tim Doherty.

Vermont tied it at 16:53 when Connor O’Neil scored from Vlad Dzhioshvili.

NICHOLS 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3: Curtis Carlson scored twice and put the Bison (7-2-1, 3-2-1 Commonwealth Coast) ahead 3-2 at 11:24 of the second period against the fifth-ranked Nor’easters (7-1-1, 4-1-1) at Harrisville, Rhode Island.

Nichols took a 2-1 lead after 8:38 when Carlson scored from Filip Virgil and Vincent Crivello, but UNE tied it less then five minutes later when Dylan Bengston scored.

Carlson put in his go-ahead goal, then Nicholas Mangone scored 11:46 into the third to make it 4-2.

Aaron Aragon and Tucker Ross added goals for the Nor’easters, and Ben Churchfield finished with 29 saves.

NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 3: Andreas Zollner scored 4:25 into the second period to put the Pilgrims (5-3-1, 3-3-1 New England Hockey) ahead 2-1 against the Huskies (1-6-2, 1-5-1) at Henniker, New Hampshire.

Connor Fries and Carlos Fornaris scored late in the second to put New England College ahead 4-1.

Cody Braga scored twice for the Huskies, once on a late power play from Matthew Smith and Michael Green.

Adam Withers also scored and Anthony D’Aloisio totaled 35 saves for USM.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 2, VERMONT 1: Ebba Strandberg scored the go-ahead goal 12:19 into the second period from Michelle Weis and Brittany Colton, and the Black Bears (10-6-1, 4-6-1 Women’s Hockey East) beat the Catamounts (3-9-4, 2-7-2) at Burlington, Vermont.

Maine took a 1-0 lead after 5:39 when Tereza Vanisova scored from Vendula Pribylova and Celine Tendenby.

Taylor Flaherty tied it less then three minutes later.

Carly Jackson finished with 23 saves for the Black Bears.

UMASS-BOSTON 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Brianna Doty scored the tying goal after 17:43 from Jensen Hamblett as USM (3-3-2, 3-2-1 New England Hockey) tied the Beacons (4-5-2, 2-3-2) at Gorham.

The Beacons led after 1:29 when Katie Leffler scored from Bri Colucci.

Britney Evangelista finished with 25 saves for the Huskies.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7, ST. MICHAEL’S 1: Tatum Gietl scored three goals and the Nor’easters (8-1-1) had seven straight after trailing 1-0 midway through the first period to beat the Purple Knights (3-6) at Biddeford.

Julianne Sheehan, Ally Frechette, Bella Crugnale and Marykate Drinkwater also scored for UNE.

Julia Benjamin finished with 10 saves.

ENDICOTT 3, BOWDOIN 2: Lexi Klein scored 3:06 into overtime from Jillian Gibbs as the Seagulls (4-2-2) beat the Polar Bears (0-5) at Brunswick.

Angelina Joyce scored from Nell Fusco and Tala Glass, and Glass also scored for Bowdoin.

HAMILTON 4, COLBY 2: Nancy Loh put the Chargers (3-2, 2-1 NESCAC) ahead 2-1 when she scored from Michaela Giuttari 4:27 into the second period against the Mules (2-1, 2-1) at Waterville.

Colleen Donoghue and Lauren Klein scored for Colby, and Cierra San Roman finished with 19 saves.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(9) MICHIGAN STATE 78, RUTGERS 69: Cassius Winston scored 22 points and Nick Ward had 20 to lead Michigan State (5-2) past Rutgers (5-2) in a Big Ten opener at Piscataway, New Jersey.

(22) WISCONSIN 72, (14) IOWA 66: D’Mitrik Trice scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left, and Wisconsin (7-1)beat Iowa (6-1) in a Big Ten opener at Iowa City, Iowa.

(21) BUFFALO 96, MILWAUKEE 77: Jeremy Harris scored 21 points, Nick Perkins added 20 with nine rebounds, and (6-0) Buffalo beat Milwaukee (2-5) at Belfast, Northern Ireland.

(25) MISSISSIPPI STATE 65, DAYTON 58: Nick Weatherspoon hit a pair of 3-pointers in the closing minutes, and visiting Mississippi State (6-1) trailed most of the was before beating Dayton (4-3).

MEN’S SOCCER

TUFTS: Sterling Weatherbie of Cape Elizabeth and Tufts are heading to the Division III national title game after a 3-1 win over Rochester University (16-3-2) in the semifinals at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tufts will play top-seeded Calvin College (22-1) in the final at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

ALL-AMERICA TEAM: Two players from Maine colleges and a former Yarmouth High standout were named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-America teams.

Luke Groothoof of Chebeague Island and a freshman defender at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was named to the second team, while senior defenders Dalton Gaumer of St. Joseph’s and Moctar Niang of Bowdoin were third-team selections.

Share

< Previous

Next >