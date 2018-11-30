BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Tyler Thornburg on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million Friday.

Thornburg, who earned $2.05 million this past season, also can earn $400,000 in performance bonuses if he pitches in 60 games.

He made his Red Sox debut in July and appeared in 25 games. Thornburg had a 5.63 ERA. He sat out the 2017 season after undergoing surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome.

Thornburg was taken in the third round of the 2010 draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He went 14-9 with a 2.87 ERA in 144 career appearances for the Brewers from 2012-16 prior to being acquired by the Red Sox in a trade in December 2016.

BLUE JAYS: Infielder Yangervis Solarte was not offered a 2019 contract by Toronto, allowing him to become a free agent.

The 31-year-old hit a career-low .226 this year with 17 homers and 54 RBI. He earned $4 million in the final season of a $7.5 million, two-year contract.

ATHLETICS: Liam Hendricks agreed to a $2.15 million, one-year contract with Oakland and fellow right-hander Ryan Dull settled on an $860,000, one-year deal.

Oakland failed to offer contracts to right-handers Mike Fiers, Cory Gearrin and Kendall Graveman, allowing the three to become free agents.

METS-MARINERS TRADE: The Mets and Mariners have the parameters in place for a trade that will bring elite closer Edwin Diaz and eight-time All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano to New York.

The deal, as it stands now, also has the Mariners sending enough cash to cover a significant portion of the remaining $120 million on Cano’s salary, an industry source confirmed.

The Mets would also be dumping the salaries of Jay Bruce, who is owed $28 million over the next two years, and Anthony Swarzak, who is in the final year of his two-year, $14 million deal with the Mets, onto the Mariners’ payroll.

That roughly leaves $85 million of Cano’s salary remaining over the next five years and the Mets sources said the Mariners will cover much of that.

WHITE SOX-MARINERS: Chicago acquired reliever Alex Colome from the payroll-shedding Seattle Mariners for catcher Omar Narvaez.

NATIONALS-INDIANS: Cleveland traded one of its big arms – from behind the plate

Cleveland, which has been dangling right-handers Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carrasco as trade bait, dealt All-Star catcher Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals.

In return, the three-time defending AL Central champions received outfielder Daniel Jonson as well as right-hander Jefry Rodriguez.

DRUG REPORT: One unidentified major league player tested positive for a banned stimulant in the year ending with the World Series.

Under the joint drug agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association, an initial positive test for a banned stimulant results in six additional urine tests over the next year rather than a suspension, and the identity is not announced.

The positive test for an amphetamine was listed in the annual report issued Friday by the drug program’s Independent Public Administrator.

