GOLF

Jon Rahm hardly missed a shot and found golf easy Friday on his way to a 9-under 63, giving him a share of the lead with Henrik Stenson going into the weekend at the Hero World Challenge at Nassau, Bahamas.

Tiger Woods stayed eight shots behind, and an 18-month-old rules decision kept him from being a further stroke back. He hit into a palm bush on the 18th hole on his way to a double bogey. Video evidence revealed he hit the ball more than once, but Woods wasn’t given an additional penalty shot because of the rule that players aren’t penalized if it can’t be seen by the naked eye. He shot 69.

Stenson ran off three straight birdies late in his round for a 66.

They were at 10-under 134.

MAURITIUS OPEN: Kurt Kitayama opened a two-shot lead halfway through the tournament with a second successive 65.

Kitayama moved ahead of co-overnight leader Chikkarangappa S.

AUSTRALIAN PGA: Defending champion Cameron Smith held a one-stroke lead over Marc Leishman and fellow Australian Jake McLeod after the second round at Gold Coast, Australia.

SKIING

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Beat Feuz of Switzerland found the ideal line through difficult conditions to win a downhill race at Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Feuz finished in a time of 1 minute, 13.59 seconds on a course shortened due to the weather. Mauro Caviezel finished second, 0.07 seconds behind Feuz. Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway wound up third.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria captured the downhill race at Lake Louise, Alberta, to earn her first World Cup victory.

The 29-year-old finished in a time of 1 minute, 48.13 seconds to beat Michelle Gisin of Switzerland by 0.15 seconds. Kira Weidle of Germany wound up third in a race that was missing Lindsey Vonn, who’s recovering from a training crash that injured her knee. Although she planned to retire after the season, Vonn posted that she intends to race at Lake Louise next season. It’s her favorite venue.

FOOTBALL

XFL: The league is planning to field a football franchise in Washington, D.C., when it relaunches in 2020, according to a person familiar with the process. The new team will play its home games at Audi Field and will share the stadium with D.C. United for at least part of the year.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Brian Agler, who led the Los Angeles Sparks to the WNBA championship in 2016, has resigned as coach after four years.

The team made the announcement without explanation.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Evelyn Boardman scored twice and Courtney Brochu had a goal and an assist as Scarborough topped host Brunswick, 7-3.

Marielle Smith, Taylor Veilleaux, Hannah Martin and Leah Manfra also scored for Scarborough (3-0), which led 7-2 after two periods.

Beth Labbe scored and had an assist for Brunswick (0-2), and Molly Tauh and Elena Palmer each added goals.

