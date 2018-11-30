Democracy is defined as “rule of the majority.”
We in Maine can be proud that we have led the nation in adopting (by a majority vote) an electoral process that ensures that those we send to Washington will be elected by a majority of the voters.
In Maine, we have democracy.
Parker Albee
Falmouth
