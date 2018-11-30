For the past five years, Jeff Peterson of Channel 13 News (WGME-TV) has challenged many, many high school students to collect as much food as possible for those needing it here in our great state.

But even more important than the food are the lessons of giving and the importance of community. With determination and strength in numbers, you can achieve amazing things.

These kids will forever remember the crazy early morning rallies, challenging their communities and, of course, the 3 million pounds of food collected, but I hope they saw that a single person recognized a need and went about filling that need.

Jeff Peterson, you are a phenomenal person, and I thank you for what you have taught our youth!

Deb Georgics

Kennebunkport

