Congressional oversight of Facebook, as your Nov. 26 editorial “Our View: Facebook is too big, needs a watchdog” demands, will never counter the damage that Facebook does.

Facebook, contrary to its flowery rhetoric, does not want to connect people. It wants – and needs – to surveil us. Surveillance is how Facebook makes money, and making money is its reason for being.

If you want to limit the damage that Facebook (or Google, or Apple) does, pass legislation that gives citizens ownership and control over their own data, and don’t fool yourself into thinking that you can effectively regulate businesses based on uninvited surveillance.

Christopher Lyman

Lincolnville

