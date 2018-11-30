NEW YORK — Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is selling at a pace rarely seen for a political memoir, or any nonfiction book.
Combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in the U.S. and Canada topped 2 million copies in the first 15 days, Crown Publishing announced Friday. By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton’s memoir “Living History” needed a month to sell 1 million copies. Former President George W. Bush’s “Decision Points” took several weeks to reach 2 million.
-
Life & Culture
Vatican offers guidelines for selling unused churches
-
News
Duty-free threshold rises in new post-NAFTA deal
-
Life & Culture
Hugh Jackman is hitting the road
-
Life & Culture
Michelle Obama memoir sales top 2 million copies
-
Life & Culture
Amid development boom, Portland's leading preservation advocate to retire from post