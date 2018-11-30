Maine Gov.-elect Janet Mills is in New Orleans for the weekend, where she will participate in a meeting of the Democratic Governor’s Association, according to her spokesman Scott Ogden.

Mills, a Democrat and the state’s outgoing attorney general, left Maine on Thursday to first attend a meeting in South Carolina with attorneys general from other states as part of annual meeting for an association of that group. Mills and other outgoing attorneys general were expected to be recognized for their public service.

In New Orleans Friday through Sunday, Mills, who takes office in January, is expected to join other Democratic governors and governors-elect in voting on the DGA’s next chair. Maine’s current Republican Gov. Paul LePage also regularly attended meetings of the Republican Governor’s Association during his two terms in office.

Mills is expected to return to Maine Sunday afternoon, Ogden said.

