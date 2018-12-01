Re: “Letter to the editor: White House shows indifference to journalist’s slaying” (Nov. 21):
The author of this letter, Amanda Ogden Bonnevie, asks: “Does anyone remember Daniel Pearl?” Oh, yes, I do well remember Daniel Pearl! And I well remember, too, that it was never even a thought at that time that our government would not respond with anything but complete horror at and rejection of his murder.
What a comfort to live within that kind of government that would, as a matter of course, offer moral outrage in an immediate response. Never did I ever imagine I would end up living in a country where that heart and thought from the top of our government would no longer exist.
Living without that today affects me even viscerally, as she so poignantly reminds me of our great loss.
Priscilla Galbraith
Rockland
