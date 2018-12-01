BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Maine men’s hockey team gave up a pair of leads in the third period, but held on for a 3-3 tie with the University of Vermont on Saturday.

Maine (5-7-2, 3-3-2 Hockey East) went up 2-1 when Eduards Tralmaks scored with 10:08 left in regulation. Vermont (4-7-1, 1-6-1) tied it on a goal by Joey Cipollone less than a minute later, but the Black Bears took the lead again when Tralmaks scored his second goal with 9:18 left. Max Kaufman scored with 3:43 left to send it to overtime. Vermont’s Liam Coughlin and Maine’s Brady Keeper traded goals in the first period.

ST. ANSELM 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 2: Bryan Green scored twice as the Hawks (6-5, 3-1 NEHC) downed the Huskies (1-6-2, 1-5-1) in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Shawn Moors and Anthony Iacullo also scored for St. Anselm, while Tyler Mathieu and Bobby Kinsey scored for USM.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. PETER’S 63, MAINE 59: Samuel Idowu scored five of his 22 points in overtime and the Peacocks (2-5) beat the Black Bears (0-8) in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Andrew Fleming had 14 points for Maine.

BOWDOIN 70, PINE MANOR 66: Jack Simonds and Hugh O’Neil each scored 11 points in the first half as the Polar Bears (3-3) opened a 18-point lead and beat the Gators (1-8) in a nonconference game in Brunswick.

Simonds finished with 17 points for Bowdoin, while O’Neil had 16 points and 12 rebounds. David Reynolds added 14 points and Zavier Rucker 11.

ROGER WILLIAMS 90, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 80: Austin Coene scored 22 of his 34 points in the first half and the Hawks (4-4, 2-0 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (1-6, 0-1) in Bristol, Rhode Island. Avery DeBrito had 17 points for UNE.

ST. JOSEPH’S 82, BATES 58: Marc Corey scored 27 points and Jack Casale added 15 as the Monks (5-2) beat the Bobcats (2-4) in Standish.

Ian Mileikis added 14 points for St. Joseph’s. Nick Lynch had 16 points for Bates, while Malik Velmar added 11.

COLBY 92, COLBY-SAWYER 68: Alex Doiron scored 20 points as the Mules (6-1) beat the Chargers (3-2) in Waterville.

SOUTHERN MAINE 71, CASTLETON 57: Christian McCue scored 27 points as the Huskies (3-3, 1-1 LEC) beat the Spartans (3-4, 0-2) in Castleton, Vermont.

Derek Haney had 16 points and six rebounds for the Huskies.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 79, COLBY 49: Abby Kelly had 13 of her 22 points in the first half as the top-ranked Polar Bears (5-0) took a 40-28 halftime lead and steadily pulled away from the Mules (3-2) in Waterville.

Maddie Hasson added 17 points for Bowdoin. Keagan Dunbar scored 21 points for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 61, ROGER WILLIAMS 56: Jocelyn Chaput scored 18 points as the Nor’easters (3-5, 1-0 CCC) beat the Hawks (2-5, 0-2) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Sadie Nelson added 14 points for the Nor’easters, who led 34-24 at halftime.

ST. JOSEPH’S 93, BATES 71: Emily Benway had 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Monks (6-0) beat the Bobcats (3-1) in Standish.

Kelsi McNamara added 20 points and 12 assists for St. Joseph’s. Mia Roy scored 22 points for Bates.

SOUTHERN MAINE 65, CASTLETON 55: Kimberly Howrigan had a career-high 20 points as the Huskies (4-2, 1-1 Little East) beat the Spartans (5-2, 1-1) at Castleton Vermont.

Alexa Srolovitz added 15 points for Southern Maine, while Kristen Curley added 14.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 67, UM-MACHIAS 59: Nyakuoth Mach had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Seawolves (9-0, 5-0 YSCC) beat the Clippers (6-3, 3-2) in South Portland.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 8, ST. MICHAEL’S 1: Julianne Sheehan had two goals and an assist as the Nor’easters (9-1-1) beat the Purple Knights (3-7) in Biddeford.

Kyra Yu, Marykate Drinkwater, Bella Crugnale, Shannon Upton, Kenady Nevicosi and Tatum Gietl also scored for UNE.

ST. ANSELM 2, BOWDOIN 1: Kathleen LeFebre scored 3:34 into overtime as the Hawks (9-1-1) beat the Polar Bears (0-6) in Brunswick.

Kaley Campbell gave St. Anselm a 1-0 lead early in the second period. Bowdoin tied it on a goal by Julie Surgenor with 15 seconds left in the third period.

Maddie Scavatto had 32 saves for St. Anselm, while Kerri St. Denis stopped 35 shots for the Polar Bears.

VERMONT 3, MAINE 2: Maude Poulin-Labelle scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Catamounts (4-9-4, 3-7-2 Hockey East) beat the Black Bears (10-7-1, 4-7-1) in Burlington, Vermont.

Olivia Kilberg and Saana Valkama also scored for Vermont.

Alyson Matteau and Anna Zikova scored for Maine.

HAMILTON 2, COLBY 0: Michaela Giuttari scored 37 seconds into the game and the Continentals (4-2, 3-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (2-2, 2-2) at Alfond Arena in Waterville.

Nancy Loh added an empty-netter for Hamilton.

SUFFOLK 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Emily Johnston scored 10:15 into the first period and the Rams (7-3-1, 4-1-1 NEHC) downed the Huskies (3-4-2, 3-3-1) in Boston.

Stephanie Moy and Jesse Kennedy each added goals for Suffolk.

Whitney Padgett finished with 44 saves for the Huskies.

