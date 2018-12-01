NEW YORK — Emmanuel Mudiay scored 28 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 136-134 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Rookie forward Kevin Knox scored a career-high 26 points as New York snapped a two-game losing streak. Damyean Dotson and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points each. Noah Vonleh contributed 15 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 19 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has lost three of its last five. Eric Bledsoe added 27 points. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 22 points, Brook Lopez had 13, and Khris Middleton and Tony Snell each chipped in with 10.

New York took its first lead since Hardaway’s 3-pointer midway through the first quarter on Enes Kanter’s jumper from the wing 3:13 into the third period, giving the Knicks a 71-70 advantage.

But that lead didn’t last long as Milwaukee went on a 17-0 run before Knox hit a 3-pointer.

The Bucks led by as many as 16 points before the Knicks rallied, scoring the last seven points of the quarter and cutting the deficit to four at 97-93.

Mitchell Robinson opened the fourth quarter with a layup as the Knicks closed within two, but Antetokounmpo converted a three-point play, Sterling Brown added a four-point play and Brogdon hit a 3-pointer as Milwaukee pushed the lead to eight, 107-99. Moments later, Brown scored on a layup and extended the lead to 113-99.

But New York would not go away. The Knicks outscored Milwaukee 25-11 in the final 6:39 to force overtime. Mudiay hit a 3-pointer that tied the game at 124-all before the Knicks forced Antetokounmpo into a shot-clock violation, setting up the extra session.

NOTES

RAPTORS: Toronto All-Star guard Kyle Lowry is sidelined with an unspecified back injury. Lowry missed Saturday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after his back flared up earlier in the day. Fred VanVleet started in place of Lowry.

