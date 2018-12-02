Staff Writer Deirdre Fleming’s article (“Is the chickadee on Maine license plates an imposter?“) in last Sunday’s Telegram nicely outlined the controversy over Maine’s state bird being the chickadee, and whether the naming should be more specific (the “black-capped” or the “boreal”).
Both birds are indeed found in Maine; however, the boreal chickadee is not as widespread throughout the state, and, indeed, with global warming (which is real), the boreal’s presence in our state might end within our lifetime.
I vote both for specificity and accuracy. I vote for the friendly, much-present black-capped chickadee as a symbol for our state. Hopefully, that little bird will be in our state for a long time to come!
Marilyn McWilliams
Portland
