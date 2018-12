Field hockey Player of the Year: Maliea Kelso Maliea Kelso was called by an opposing coach 'easily the best player on the field in any contest.'

All-state field hockey team Skowhegan leads with three selections.

Volleyball Player of the Year: Annika Hester The sophomore played beyond her years as she led Falmouth to the Class A state title.

Volleyball All-State Team The best in the state in 2018.

Boys’ Golfer of the Year: Caleb Manuel The Mt. Ararat junior was unbeaten all season, led his team to a state title, then outdueled a friendly rival for the Class A individual title.

Girls’ Golfer of the Year: Rachel Smith Greely's senior stayed focused on the goal to win her first individual high school title.

Golf All-State team The best in the state in 2018.

Boys’ cross country Runner of the Year: Lisandro Berry-Gaviria A two-time state champion in cross country, he won every race in Maine and finished sixth at the New England meet.

Boys Cross Country All-State Team The best in the state for 2018.

Girls’ cross country Runner of the Year: Sofie Matson She won every race in Maine and finished third at the New England meet to prove the top girl runner in the state.