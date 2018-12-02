CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Blanca Millan scored 21 points with seven steals and the University of Maine matched a school record with 16 3-pointers Sunday to defeat North Carolina, 85-73.

The Tar Heels (5-4) entered the game ranked No. 18 in RPI, the index that helps determine at-large teams for the NCAA tournament. The Black Bears (5-2) were 124th.

Tanesha Sutton added 17 points and eight rebounds, and reserve Kelly Fogarty scored all of her 12 points in the first half on four 3-pointers.

Two of Fogarty’s shots came during a 22-7 run to close the second quarter as Maine went into halftime with a 44-32 lead.

Dor Saar chipped in with 15 points and nine assists, and Parise Rossignol added 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

(2) CONNECTICUT 89, (1) NOTRE DAME 71: Freshman Christyn Williams scored a career-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting and Connecticut (7-0) never lost the lead after the 6:36 mark of the first quarter in dominating Notre Dame (7-1) at South Bend, Indiana.

(3) OREGON 110, LONG BEACH STATE 48: Erin Boley scored 24 points, Sabrina Ionescu set a school record with 17 assists and Oregon (7-0) rolled past Long Beach State (1-7) at Eugene, Oregon.

(4) BAYLOR 94, (18) SOUTH CAROLINA 69: Kalani Brown had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Baylor (7-0) over South Carolina (4-4) at Columbia, South Carolina.

(5) LOUISVILLE, 107, TENNESSEE STATE 52: Asia Durr scored 19 points, Dana Evans added 17 and Louisville (8-0) used several runs over the final three quarters to blow out visiting Tennessee State (0-9).

(6) MISSISSIPPI STATE 67, (10) TEXAS 49: Jazzmun Holmes scored 17 points, and Mississippi State (8-0) beat Texas (7-1) at Austin, Texas.

(7) MARYLAND 92, MARYLAND-BALTIMORE COUNTY 61: Stephanie Jones scored 17 points, and freshman Shakira Austin added 15 points and 11 rebounds, leading Maryland (8-0) over Maryland-Baltimore County (6-3) at College Park, Maryland.

GONZAGA 79, (8) STANFORD 73: Chandler Smith had 20 points, including two late free throws, as Gonzaga (8-1) beat Stanford (6-1) at Spokane, Washington.

(11) TENNESSEE 76, OKLAHOMA STATE 63: Evina Westbrook scored a career-high 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting and Tennessee (6-0) beat Oklahoma State (6-1) at Stillwater, Oklahoma.

(12) SYRACUSE, 98, TOWSON 55: Miranda Drummond and Tiana Mangakahia had double-doubles as Syracuse (7-2) rolled past visiting Towson (3-4).

(13) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, OLD DOMINION 67: Grace Hunter had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Aislinn Konig hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points, and North Carolina State (8-0) rolled over Old Dominion (5-2) at Raleigh, North Carolina.

(14) IOWA 92, ROBERT MORRIS 63: Megan Gustafson scored 32 points with 12 rebounds and Iowa (5-2) rolled past Robert Morris (1-6) at Iowa City, Iowa.

(15) CALIFORNIA 67, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 42: Kristine Anigwe scored 26 points – including her team’s first 12 – to lead California (7-0) past Cal State Northridge (4-5) at Berkeley, California.

(19) ARIZONA STATE 70, TULSA 52: Kianna Ibis scored 14 points, and Courtney Ekmark and Robbi Ryan each scored 12 as Arizona State (5-2) beat Tulsa (5-4) at Tempe, Arizona.

(20) MINNESOTA 67, AIR FORCE 50: Kenisha Bell scored 27 points, Destiny Pitts added 16 and Minnesota (7-0) earned a victory over Air Force (4-4) at Minneapolis.

(21) MIAMI 73, COLORADO 58: Laura Cornelius hit four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points, Beatrice Mompremier added 15 and Miami (7-2) defeated Colorado (6-1) at Coral Gables, Florida.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(6) TENNESSEE 79, TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 51: Admiral Schofield scored 16 points, Kyle Alexander had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Tennessee (6-1) breezed past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (4-4) at Knoxville, Tennessee.

(16) OHIO STATE 79, MINNESOTA 59: Andre Wesson scored 16 points, Kaleb Wesson had 15 and Ohio State (7-1) beat Minnesota (6-2) in a Big Ten opener at Columbus, Ohio.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NCAA FINAL: Dallas Dorosy scored in the 60th minute to help Florida State (20-4-3) beat North Carolina (21-4-2) 1-0 at Cary, North Carolina, for the national championship.

