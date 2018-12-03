AUGUSTA — Law enforcement Monday morning were descending at the federal building in Augusta, where a suspicious package was reported.

The U.S. Post Service branch in the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building, at Sewall Street and Western Avenue, had been closed by 11 a.m. and Sewall Street was closed.

The Maine State Police bomb squad responds to the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta on Monday to investigate a suspicious package.

Rob Sperling, director of communications for the Federal Protective Service in the Department of Homeland Security, said the package was initially reported as an unattended package, and the post office was evacuated.

On further examination, Sperling said, the package was deemed to be suspicious and all the offices in the federal building were evacuated.

A passerby reported seeing at least five cars and 10 officers from the Augusta Police Department on the scene.

Sperling said the Maine State Police bomb squad had been called to assess the risk posed by the package. The bomb squad was on scene shortly after noon. Shortly after 1 p.m., an officer on body armor and a robot had entered the lobby and were assessing the package.

This story will be updated.

