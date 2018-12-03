MID COAST HOSPITAL
Estella Elena Lavoie, born Nov. 17 to Naomi Lee (Trimble) and Tyler Robert Lavoie of Bath. Grandparents are Emily and Don of West Bath, Denise of Freeport and Thomas of Lisbon.
David Cassin DeVan, born Nov. 18 to Sarah DeVan and Stuart DeVan of Phippsburg. Grandparents are John Dunagan of New York, and Lawrence DeVan and Ann DeVan of Connecticut.
Maddilynn Irene Elwell, born Nov. 20 to Kara Elwell (Casella) and Dustin Elwell of Lisbon. Grandparents are James Casella and Barbara Casella of Lisbon and Larny and Lisa Elwell of Lisbon Falls.
