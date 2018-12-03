I don’t understand why Bruce Poliquin has decided to request a recount of the ranked-choice vote in the 2nd Congressional District election. It seems to be a lose-lose proposition for him.

If he should by some chance get a reversal of the vote and be declared the winner, then he could not possibly accept the results, as he has said that he truly believes that ranked-choice voting is unconstitutional. If, as is likely, the hand-recount doesn’t change enough votes to overturn the election results, he has to pay the entire cost of the process.

today's letters

Bill Holly

Kittery Point

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles