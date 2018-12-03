I don’t understand why Bruce Poliquin has decided to request a recount of the ranked-choice vote in the 2nd Congressional District election. It seems to be a lose-lose proposition for him.
If he should by some chance get a reversal of the vote and be declared the winner, then he could not possibly accept the results, as he has said that he truly believes that ranked-choice voting is unconstitutional. If, as is likely, the hand-recount doesn’t change enough votes to overturn the election results, he has to pay the entire cost of the process.
Bill Holly
Kittery Point
