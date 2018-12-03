Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Maine voices. Audience members can expect a memorable night and a chance for Q&A at the end.

Since 1995, Tom Caron has been a studio host on NESN, covering the Boston Red Sox, Bruins and play-by-play announcing for college hockey. His weekly column on the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots runs on Tuesdays in the Portland Press Herald.

A graduate of Lewiston High School, he began his broadcasting career in New York, covering the Montreal Candiens and Expos but eventually moved to Portland, anchoring sports segments for WGME from 1988 to 1993. Before leaving Maine for NESN, Caron was the play-by-play radio announcer for the Portland Pirates in their Calder Cup championship season, work that earned him a spot in the Pirates Hall of Fame. He has also won three New England Emmys, and a number of other media awards for his work in hockey broadcasting.

Caron will be interviewed by Portland Press Herald sports reporter Mike Lowe.

This event takes place at One Longfellow Square in Portland. Doors open at 6:30.

