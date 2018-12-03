BRUNSWICK — David Reynolds scored 31 points, and Hugh O’Neil added 15 points and 11 rebounds Monday night, leading Bowdoin to a 91-57 victory against Anna Maria in a nonconference men’s college basketball game.

Jack Simonds added 15 points and Zavier Rucker 14 for the Polar Bears (4-3). Angel Perez led Anna Maria (2-5) with 10.

Bowdoin led from Reynolds’ game-opening 3-pointer through a 46-33 halftime lead and on to a 34-point win, outscoring Anna Maria 45-24 in the second half.

(4) VIRGINIA 83, MORGAN STATE 45: De’Andre Hunter and Kyle Guy scored 15 points each, and Virginia (8-0) beat Morgan State (2-5) at Charlottesville, Virginia.

(10) MICHIGAN STATE 90, (18) IOWA 68: Nick Ward made all 10 of his shots, scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Michigan State (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) over Iowa (6-2, 0-2) at East Lansing, Michigan.

(11) FLORIDA STATE 83, TROY 67: P.J. Savoy scored 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, and Florida State (7-1) put away Troy (3-5) at Tallahassee, Florida.

(12) WISCONSIN 69, RUTGERS 64: Ethan Happ scored 20 points and D’Mitrik Trice added 14 as Wisconsin (8-1, 209 Big Ten) rallied to beat Rutgers (7-2, 0-2) at Madison, Wisconsin.

POLL: Michigan climbed to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll after impressive wins against ranked opponents. The top four remain unchanged with Gonzaga at the top, followed by Kansas, Duke and Virginia.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(20) DEPAUL 102, TEMPLE 88: Ashton Millender scored 23 points, including seven of her team’s 18 3-pointers to lead the Blue Demons (5-3) past Temple (2-5) at Chicago for the Owls’ fifth straight loss.

POLL: UConn is the new No. 1 in The Associated Press poll after beating Notre Dame on Sunday. The Huskies are a unanimous choice after an 18-point win over the former No. 1 squad.

FOOTBALL

HEISMAN TROPHY: Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama, Kyler Murray of Oklahoma and Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State are the finalists. A quarterback will win for the 16th time in 19 years.

EAST CAROLINA: The school hired Mike Houston, the James Madison coach, as its next coach and Jon Gilbert as athletic director.

TEXAS SOUTHERN: The school hired Arizona assistant Clarence McKinney as its head coach.

MASSACHUSETTS: The school hired Florida State offensive coordinator Walt Bell as its new coach.

LOUISVILLE: The school selected Scott Satterfield of Appalachian State as coach.

