PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired two-time All-Star shortstop Jean Segura from the Seattle Mariners for veteran slugger Carlos Santana and infielder J.P. Crawford on Monday.

The Phillies also got left-hander James Pazos and right-hander Juan Nicasio in the trade.

“Shortstop was an area we didn’t get a lot of production,” Phillies General Manager Matt Klentak said. “Segura moves the needle for us as far as win expectancy.”

Segura hit .304 with 10 homers, 63 RBI and 20 stolen bases, and had a .341 on-base percentage last season. He’s signed through 2022 and is owed $60 million. He also got a $1 million bonus for approving the deal.

It was the second major deal of the day for the Mariners. They also sent second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz to the New York Mets for five players, including two top prospects and outfielder Jay Bruce.

RED SOX: The team accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their World Series title.

The team president, Sam Kennedy, said the ballclub is working out a date with the White House.

Kennedy said it’s up to players to decide whether they want to attend.

JAPANESE LEFT-HANDER Yusei Kikuchi will be available to major league teams starting Tuesday, with the New York Yankees expected to show interest.

Kikuchi, a 27-year-old Seibu Lions ace, will have until Jan. 2 to sign with a big league club. The Lions would receive a posting fee based on the dollar amount of Kikuchi’s contract.

Kikuchi was 14-4 with 3.08 ERA this season, and was 16-6 with a 1.97 ERA the previous year.

ANGELS: Manager Brad Ausmus finalized his first coaching staff, including a hitting coach and a pitching coach in their first major-league seasons in their jobs.

The Angels’ hitting coach is Jeremy Reed, the club’s minor-league hitting coordinator for the past two seasons. The pitching coach is Doug White, who spent the past six years in the Houston organization.

Josh Paul returns for another season as the bench coach after spending last year under Manager Mike Scioscia.

DODGERS: The team agreed on a four-year contract with Manager Dave Roberts, which would keep him at the helm through 2022.

Roberts just finished his third season as manager, leading Los Angeles to its second straight World Series. Los Angeles lost in five games to Boston in October. The Dodgers lost the 2017 World Series in seven games to Houston.

He has led the Dodgers to seasons of 91, 104 and 92 wins, and is 287-200 overall.

MARLINS: Pedro Alvarez, a former home-run champion, signed a minor league contract and will attend spring training.

Alvarez, 31, hit 30 homers for Pittsburgh in 2012, 36 in 2013 and 27 in 2015. He led the majors in homers in 2013. Alvarez batted .180 with eight homers in 45 games last year for Baltimore.

Also signing was Deven Marrero, a former Red Sox player.

Share

< Previous

Next >