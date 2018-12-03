Three newly re-elected Portland city councilors were sworn in for new terms Monday, and one of the first orders of business was to help pass a resolution opposing a Trump administration proposal to make more immigrants ineligible for citizenship if they accept public assistance, such as food stamps, health care or housing assistance.

“This will register the Portland City Council’s strongest opposition because it will affect a lot of people who live in our community,” said City Councilor Pious Ali, an immigrant from West African Ghana who became a citizen about a decade ago. The resolution passed unanimously.

Currently, federal officials decide whether to admit immigrants into the U.S. in part by determining whether that individual or family is likely to rely on the government for their livelihood, or become a so-called public charge. That determination is currently made based on whether they are likely to receive temporary assistance for needy families, Social Security Income or longterm government-funded institutional care, according to the resolutions.

The proposed rule change, however, would expand that criteria to also including noncitizens pursing a path to U.S. citizenship who enroll in Medicaid, accept food stamps or rely on public housing assistance. Such a move would make it easier for federal officials to deny temporary visas, green cards and ultimately permanent legal residency or citizenship.

The change could affect over 500,000 people natiownide, according to the resolution.

“This proposed rule change would adversely impact the health of communities by discouraging immigrants who are legally eligible for health care, nutrition and housing programs to apply for them, in fear of being denied admission, having their visas canceled, and other consequences adverse to resettlement,” the resolution states.

The rule change would award extra weight to admission applications from individuals or families who have earning at least 250 percent higher than the federal poverty level, while adversely impacting immigrants with earnings below the poverty line, according to the resolution.

“The City Council believes that all of our residents and their families have the right to thrive, including our immigrant neighbors,” the resolution states.

The resolution will be sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which is accepting public comments on the proposed rule change through Dec. 10.

The resolution is the most recent example of Portland’s support for noncitizens.

Maine’s largest city helped lead the charge in 2015 to make noncitizens who are lawfully present or who have filed an application to receive asylum eligible for the state’s General Assistance program, which provides emergency vouchers for food, housing and other necessities. And city officials say noncitizens make up about 85 percent of the people currently staying at the city’s Family Shelter.

The city also established the Portland Community Support Fund, which provides assistance to noncitizens who are ineligible for the state program. The existence of that fund recently forced the city to give up a $68,000 federal policing grant after new language in the grant applications said communities are not eligible if they provide support or encouragement to non-citizens.

Additionally, the city has established the Office of Economic Opportunity to better integrate immigrants and people of color into the Greater Portland Community and economy. Portland Adult Education also has New Mainers Resource Center, which offers classes, skilled professional programs, and employment and case management services, among other things. And over the coming year, the council is expected to take up a proposal to allow noncitizens to vote in some local, municipal elections. The idea was proposed last year, but delayed because of concerns raised by immigrant advocates.

Before adopting the resolution, three sitting councilors – Nicholas Mavodones, Belinda Ray and Spencer Thibodeau – were sworn in for new three year-terms after winning relection in November. This will be 8th term for Mavodones, who holds and at-large seat, while Ray and Thibodeau are now into their second terms representing District 1 and 2, respectively.

Randy Billings can be reached at 791-6346 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: randybillings

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: