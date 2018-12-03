A Rochester, New York, woman was sentenced Monday to 2½ years in prison for conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine base, commonly known as “crack.”

U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a statement that 25-year-old Melina Snead – also known as “Lady” – was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor by Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. Snead pleaded guilty to the charges on May 24.

According to court records, Snead conspired with other drug traffickers to sell the drugs from several so-called “trap houses” located in central Maine. A trap house is a name for a place where illegal drugs are sold and produced.

The drug activity took place between June 2015 and March 2017. Snead acquired the drugs in Rochester, New York, and transported them to Maine.

Augusta police assisted federal and state drug agents and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into Snead’s activities.

