CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina animal rescue group says that thanks to “Walking Dead” actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, a donkey and an emu who’ve bonded can stay together.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue Founder Jennifer Gordon says Morgan is adopting them Tuesday, the Charlotte Observer reported. Morgan plays Negan on the human survival drama.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the villainous Negan in the season seven premiere of "The Walking Dead." Photo by Gene Page/AMC via TNS

Jack and Diane were rescued from Kershaw, South Carolina, when their owner vanished. Gordon says they cuddle and sleep together, but cried and became frantic when they were separated.

Gordon says a post about the complexities of adopting them out together sparked more than 2,000 inquiries, including Morgan’s.

She said Morgan was the best choice since he has resources to care for the pair and they can roam free on his Hudson Valley, New York, farm.

