LEWISTON — An Androscoggin County grand jury on Tuesday indicted a former teacher at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport on 26 charges related to his alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old female student at the Seventh-day Adventist school on Pownal Road.

Derek Michael Boyce, 37, admitted to police that he had sex with the student after her mother caught them at her Lisbon home in September, according to an affidavit filed in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

Boyce is charged with 12 counts of gross sexual assault and eight counts of sexual abuse of a minor, each count punishable by five years in prison. Boyce, the girl’s math teacher at the Christian school, also was charged with six counts of unlawful sexual contact, punishable by up to 364 days in prison.

A conviction on an unlawful sexual contact charge is punishable by a maximum five years in prison, and sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to five years in jail. Gross sexual assault is punishable by up to five years in prison. Boyce remained at Androscoggin County Jail on $50,000 bail on Tuesday.

Boyce has been placed on leave by Pine Tree Academy, which has 126 students in grades K-12.

The girl told her mother she had had sexual intercourse with Boyce before.

He told police he and the girl began communicating via social media messaging applications after she sustained a sports injury and had been depressed. He told police that they became romantic and had sex in July. Boyce told police that the sexual contact was consensual and that no drugs or alcohol was involved.

He has no criminal history in Maine, according to the State Bureau of Identification.

Pine Tree Academy is owned and operated by the Northern New England Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and has been open since 1974. Its curriculum offers Christ-centered learning for kindergarten through 12th-grade day students and a limited number of boarding students from New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

As a private school, Pine Tree Academy is not required to hire certified teachers and Boyce is not a certified teacher with the state.

He passed a standard pre-employment background check that included multiple reference interviews, a spokesman for the Northern New England Conference of Seventh-day Adventists said.

“Rigorous background checks are conducted on all teachers during the hiring phase,” Scott Christiansen said in September. “Background checks include all law enforcement records, including traffic violations, as well as multiple interviews with references and previous employers. As a teacher at Pine Tree Academy, such a background check was done on Mr. Boyce.”

