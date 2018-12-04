The town of Kennebunkport held a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday morning near Walker’s Point to honor the memory of President George H.W. Bush and his contributions to the community.

The 41st president, who died Friday at age 94, spent nearly every summer of his life at the family compound on the ocean in Kennebunkport. During his years in town, Bush and his late wife, Barbara, were loved by locals and known for their generous support of local causes. Since his death, visitors have left flowers and mementos at a memorial, a 6,000-pound naval destroyer anchor, erected by the town in Bush’s honor in 2009.

On Sunday, local residents will again honor Bush with a special dog walk at 1 p.m. on Gooch’s Beach. A similar event was held in April after the death of Barbara Bush to celebrate the couple’s longstanding habit of walking their dogs along the beach.

