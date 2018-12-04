A Leeds man who police say was weaving in out of traffic on the Maine Turnpike in Portland on Monday night is facing criminal charges that include driving drunk, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident, operating after license revocation and theft.

Alfred Bellanceau, 51, of Leeds was held Tuesday night at the Cumberland County Jail on $660 cash bail.

Alfred Bellanceau Photo courtesy Maine State Police

A press release on the Maine State Police Facebook page said Bellanceau stole several items from a convenience store in Leeds, a town in Androscoggin County, around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Bystanders attempted to stop him from leaving the store, but Bellanceau got into his car and hit another vehicle before fleeing the store parking lot.

Later that evening, Trooper Patrick Flanagan spotted Bellanceau’s silver Ford Mustang heading south on the Maine Turnpike. The driver was speeding and unable to stay in one lane, nearly striking several other vehicles as the car weaved through traffic, the state police said.

Flanagan followed the Mustang, and did not attempt to stop it until it was south of the Portland metropolitan area. The trooper then tried to stop the Mustang, but three times the car slowed down and nearly came to a stop before speeding off again.

“On the fourth attempt, Trooper Flanagan was able to stop the vehicle in the shoulder and make contact with the male operator, Alfred Bellanceau of Leeds,” the release said.

After being given a field sobriety test, Bellanceau was arrested and taken to the county jail.

