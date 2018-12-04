A recent editorial suggested that we need to measure the effectiveness of early learning programs like pre-K throughout a child’s schooling in order to be sure our schools are investing wisely in these programs. I agree that it’s appropriate to make sure that programs work, especially since early childhood education is a key part of the education continuum.

Many kids need continued efforts throughout their education to keep them on a solid path. All stages of the education continuum deserve our investment, and we must meet the needs of kids with innovative, high-quality programs that have measurable and positive outcomes.

today's letters

The future success of many children starts with early education. Maine is making great strides to make sure pre-K is accessible to all kids, no matter where they live. Investments that maintain and improve the quality of these programs are essential.

From my perspective as a business owner, Maine must stay committed to quality early learning programs that offer significant help in getting kids on a path to do well in all education levels. Doing so will help many of them graduate high school and continue with postsecondary studies. Maine employers need more and better-skilled workers to remain competitive. When employers succeed, Maine’s economy succeeds, and Maine’s people prosper.

I am excited that more Maine kids have access to and are participating in early learning pre-K programs. I believe quality programs will level the playing field for kids, regardless of where they live or their family’s socio-economic status. Every child deserves the same shot, and Maine cannot afford to leave any kid behind.

Kevin Mattson

Dirigo Capital Advisors

Topsham

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles