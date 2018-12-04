BANGOR — Freshman Terion Moss of Portland hit two free throws with 11.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime Tuesday night to secure the first victory of the season for the University of Maine men’s basketball team – and the first under Coach Richard Barron.

The 75-68 win over Fordham at the Cross Insurance Center was the first for the Black Bears (1-8) since they beat New Hampshire 81-79 in overtime on Feb. 3.

Andrew Fleming had 29 points and 12 boards for the Black Bears against the Rams (6-2). Isaiah White added 10 points.

HUSSON 80, BATES 78: Brett Cunningham scored 15 of his game-high 24 points in the second half as the Eagles (5-1) rallied from a 59-48 deficit and held off the Bobcats (2-4) at Bangor.

Cunningham hit a jumper with 47 seconds remaining to put Husson ahead 80-76, but Bates cut the lead to two on a pair of free throws from Nick Gilpin.

Bates had a chance to win but Kody Greenhalgh missed a 3 as time expired.

ST. JOSEPH’S 104, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 78: The Monks (6-2) opened with a 20-8 run on the way to a 55-34 halftime lead against the Mariners (5-3) at Standish.

Jack Casale scored 28 points, shooting 11 of 13 from the field, for St. Joseph’s Ian Mileikis contributed 22 points, Darian Berry chipped in with 19 and Tatsuaki Sakai 10.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 67, HARVARD 60: Blanca Millan scored 17 of her game-high 26 points in the first quarter and Dor Saar scored all her 11 points from the foul line in the fourth as the Black Bears (6-2) held off the Crimson (4-5) at Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Saar went 11 of 12 from the line over the final 3:11 after Harvard cut a double-digit lead to 53-49.

COLBY 62, BATES 52: Ainsley Burns scored 15 of her 26 points in the second half as the Mules (4-2) pulled away to down the Bobcats (3-2) at Waterville.

Reserve Meghan Graff led Bates with 17 points. Amaari Williams chipped in with 15.

ST. JOSEPH’S 79, MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY 58: The Monks (7-0) closed the first quarter with a 10-1 run to to grab a 24-11 lead and beat the Mariners (6-1) at Standish.

Kelsi McNamara and Julia Champagne scored 21 points apiece for St. Joseph’s. Emily Benway added 12.

BOWDOIN 96, UM-FARMINGTON 27: Taylor Choate scored a game-high 14 points, Samantha Roy had 13 and the top-ranked Polar Bears (6-0) took a 51-18 halftime lead en route to a win over the Beavers (1-6) at Farmington.

Maddie Hasson added 11 points and four assists for Bowdoin.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 94, WENTWORTH 38: Abby Cavallaro had 15 points on five 3-pointers, leading five players in double figures for the Nor’easters (4-5, 2-0 Commonwealth Coast), who took a 27-10 lead in the first quarter and rolled by the Leopards (0-8, 0-3) at Biddeford.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 5, SOUTHERN MAINE 4: Jimmy Duffy scored from Pat Geary with 8:34 to play as the Polar Bears (3-3-1) beat the Huskies (1-8-2) at Gorham.

COLBY 2, ST. ANSELM 0: Zack Hale scored 10:17 into the third period and Nick O’Connor added an empty-net goal with 11 seconds left as the Mules (2-2-2) beat the Hawks (7-6) at Waterville.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, BOWDOIN 2: Nell Fusco scored the game-tying goal 10:39 into the third period from Tala Glass and Marissa Fichter as Bowdoin (3-4-3) tied the Huskies (0-6-1) at Brunswick.

COLBY 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Moira Mullaney scored the winning goal at 15:47 of the second period from Tay Munson as the Mules (3-2) held off the Nor’easters (9-2-1) at Biddeford.

Meagan Accardi scored for UNE.

