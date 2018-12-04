BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are looking into the logistics of their planned visit to the White House next year, with the team president, Sam Kennedy, saying the day trip could take place during spring training or as part of an early-season trip to Baltimore.

The Red Sox have one off day – March 11 – during spring training. Their first visit to Baltimore is from May 6-8, with an off day on May 9.

Kennedy stressed that the team won’t require players to attend the ceremony.

“Like in the past, it’s an invitation,” Kennedy said. “It’s not (mandatory). It’s a great opportunity for the players and for ownership.

“It’s a great opportunity for those guys to go to the White House, get a behind-the-scenes tour and get the recognition they deserve for a world championship.”

Manager Alex Cora, who was critical of President Donald Trump after his controversial comments about Puerto Rico in September, will attend.

“I’m going to use my platform the right way,” Cora said. “I’m not going to embarrass anybody. Actually I’m going to represent 4 million people from back home the right way when we go there. We just have to wait and see when we do go.”

Other championship-winning teams, like the 2017 and 2018 Golden State Warriors, and 2018 Philadelphia Eagles, did not celebrate at the White House.

The 2017 Patriots did attend but quarterback Tom Brady was notably absent.

NATIONALS: All-Star pitcher Patrick Corbin agreed to a six-year contract, pending a physical exam.

The left-handed Corbin, who left Arizona, joins a rotation that already includes a three-time Cy Young Award winner, Max Scherzer, and Stephen Strasburg.

Corbin, 29, is coming off his best season in the majors, going 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA while pitching 200 innings for the second time in his career.

TIGERS: Left-hander Matt Moore and the team finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract that allows him to earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses.

Moore, 29, was 3-8 with a 6.79 ERA for Texas in 12 starts and 27 relief appearances last season.

RANGERS: Texas filled out new manager Chris Woodward’s staff with two more assistant coaches.

The team announced the hiring of Oscar Marin as bullpen coach and Callix Crabbe as assistant hitting coach.

