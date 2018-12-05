Alliance Press, a Brunswick printing operation, is expected to close next year in a consolidation move by owner Reade Brower. Its work will be handled by Brower’s affiliated printers in Lewiston and South Portland.

Brower, who owns six of the seven daily newspapers in Maine and 25 weeklies, said Alliance will merge with MaineToday Media sometime in early 2019.

Reade Brower

The majority of Alliance workers will be moving to jobs at the MaineToday Media print shop in South Portland where a new press has been installed.

“The new press is in the testing phase in South Portland,” said MaineToday Media CEO Lisa DeSisto. “The Alliance press operators have begun training on the new equipment. All work currently printed in Brunswick will be printed out of South Portland by the New Year. Some of the work will also be printed at the Sun Media Group pressroom in Lewiston.”

Russell Libbey, Alliance’s general manager, will join the MaineToday Media leadership team.

The Times Record, the daily newspaper that serves the Brunswick-Bath area, shares space with Alliance and will remain at the 3 Business Parkway facility. The location also will continue to serve as a depot for newspaper carriers from the Portland Press Herald and the Times Record, which are both owned by MaineToday Media.

