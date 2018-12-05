Firefighters from six towns responded to a fire that broke out Wednesday night at a mobile home park in Brunswick.
The fire at a home on 26 Larry Lane was reported at 8:41 p.m., according to an emergency dispatcher. Crews from Brunswick, Bath, Freeport, Topsham, West Bath and Woolwich responded.
The mobile home is located at Bay Bridge Estates, a mobile home park overlooking the Androscoggin River in Brunswick. Bay Bridge Estates is located off the Old Bath Road, near the Cooks Corner commercial district.
