The change from Time Warner to Spectrum has been a problem for many of the elderly, of whom I am one.

I live alone, and my phone line is necessary for the alarm bracelet I must wear to alert help if I am in trouble. There must be others who are in the same predicament.

My phone bill has increased from $40 to $92. This is a problem, but I must keep my telephone service. What can I do?

Norma Stanley

South Portland

