Firefighters from Topsham and Brunswick pulled a person from the Androscoggin River after the person either jumped or fell from the Bowdoin Mill Island bridge Wednesday.

Brunswick Fire Deputy Chief Don Koslosky said his department received a report at about 12:10 p.m. of a person who apparently jumped from the green bridge.

When rescue workers arrived, they saw a person floating in the river near Sea Dog Brewing Company nearby. Brunswick firefighters deployed a small rescue boat and pulled the person from the water, which was 32 degrees, Koslosky said.

The person was transported via ambulance to Midcoast Hospital and is in unknown condition, Koslosky said.

This story will be updated.

