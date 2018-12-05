GORHAM — Dante Rivera hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 13-2 run in the second half to lead Plymouth State to an 80-70 Little East Conference men’s basketball win over the University of Southern Maine Wednesday night.

The decisive run gave the Panthers (6-3, 3-0) a 72-61 lead over the Huskies (3-4, 1-2) with 2:42 left.

Jaylen LeRoy hit a 3-pointer to break a 59-59 tie. Rivera followed with the first of his 3s for a 65-59 lead. Manny Alisandro dropped in a pair of layups during the run.

Alisandro finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Panthers; Bryton Early added 17 points, Rivera 13 and LeRoy 13.

Jayvon Pitts-Young scored 20 for Southern Maine, with Grayson Waterman scoring 14 and Christian McCue 13. Sean Jany pulled down 12 rebounds for the Huskies.

NHTI 101, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 98: CJ Adams hit a breakaway layup with 11 seconds to play in overtime as the Lynx (10-1, 6-1 YSCC) outlasted the Seawolves (8-2, 4-1) at Concord, New Hampshire.

Atencio Martin had 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for SMCC, and Ryan Cloutier had 27 points.

Deric Jackson had 22 points to pace five NHTI players in double figures.

(3) DUKE 84, HARTFORD 54: Freshman RJ Barrett had 27 points and a season-best 15 rebounds, and the host Blue Devils (8-1) routed the Hawks (3-7).

Zion Williamson added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Tre Jones and Javin Delaurier finished with 10 points apiece to help the Blue Devils win their third straight. Duke shot 62 percent in the second half to more than make up for hitting just five 3-pointers – matching a season low.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 60, PLYMOUTH STATE 51: The Huskies used a 17-8 advantage in the final 10 minutes, paced by nine fourth-quarter points from Alexa Srolovitz, to pull away from the Panthers in Gorham.

Srolovitz finished with a game-high 17 points for Southern Maine (5-2, 2-1 Little East) and Jackie Luckhardt added 14 points.

Jess Conant led Plymouth State (5-4, 0-3) with 14 points, reserve Brittany Roche tossed in 11 points and Cassidy Emerson added 10 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 82, NHTI 49: The Seawolves (9-0, 5-0 Yankee Small College) flew out of halftime with a 23-3 run, paced by 15 points from Amanda Brett, to take control and handled the Lynx (5-3, 4-3) at Concord, New Hampshire.

Brett had a game-high 27 points. Abigail Ramirez contributed 15 points for SMCC, and Nyakuoth Mach and Adrianna White chipped with 10 points apiece.

Michaella Biron led NHTI with 18 points.

FOOTBALL

AWARDS: LSU’s Devin White is the Butkus Award winner as the best linebacker in the country.

White is the first LSU player to win the Butkus in its 34-year history.

