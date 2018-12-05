CLEVELAND — Stephen Curry made nine 3-pointers and scored 42 points, Kevin Durant added 25 and the Golden State Warriors came back to face a very different looking Cleveland team for the first time since winning another NBA title, and beat the Cavaliers 129-105 on Wednesday night.

Curry scored nine points in less than a minute midway through the fourth quarter to help the Warriors pull away for their eighth straight over their former Finals rivals, Curry added nine rebounds, seven assists and appears completely healed after missing 11 games with a strained groin. Durant had 10 rebounds and nine assists.

It was Golden State’s first visit to Cleveland since June, when the Warriors completed a sweep to win their third championship in four years.

Nothing looked the same.

The Cavaliers lost LeBron James over the summer as a free agent and are starting from scratch after a four-year run as Eastern Conference champions. Cleveland also is playing without injured All-Star Kevin Love, forward J.R. Smith is on a forced hiatus and the team recently traded Kyle Korver.

NUGGETS 124, MAGIC 118: Jamal Murray scored 31 points and Denver won in overtime at Orlando for its seventh straight victory.

After Terence Ross tied it for Orlando with a 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets outscored the Magic 9-2 until Nikola Vucevic dunked for the Magic’s first field goal of the overtime session with just 1:04 left.

Paul Millsap added 18 points for Denver, and center Nikola Jokic had 12 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists.

Evan Fournier led Orlando with 26 points before fouling out in overtime.

THUNDER 114, NETS 112: Paul George scored 25 of his 47 points in a sensational fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left, as Oklahoma City won at New York.

TIMBERWOLVES 121, HORNETS 104: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 35 points, Andrew Wiggins added a season-high 26 points and Minnesota beat visiting Charlotte for its sixth victory in seven games.

WIZARDS 131, HAWKS 117: Bradley Beal scored 36 points, Otto Porter Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Washington won at Atlanta for its third straight win.

PELICANS 132, MAVERICKS 106: Julius Randle had 27 points and 18 rebounds and New Orleans beat visiting Dallas.

Share

< Previous

Next >