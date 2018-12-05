ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Although the schedule gets easier for the Denver Broncos this month, the degree of difficulty in reaching the playoffs keeps going up.

The Broncos (6-6) lost leading wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to a torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. He was hurt in a noncontact drill at the beginning of practice.

The Broncos quickly claimed wide receiver Andre Holmes off waivers from Buffalo, giving them a seven-year veteran to go with their four remaining receivers, all of whom made their NFL debuts this season.

Sanders, who led the team with 71 catches for 868 yards and four touchdowns, was injured on a routine route.

BEARS: QB Mitchell Trubisky is just about ready to return to the lineup.

Trubisky said he is “really close to 100 percent” and expects to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night after missing the past two games because of a right shoulder injury.

GIANTS: Safety and leading tackler Landon Collins is going to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

The Giants said Collins has a partially torn labrum and will need surgery. The expected recovery time for this type of injury can be anywhere from 4 to 6 months.

Collins was hurt in Sunday’s overtime win against the Chicago Bears.

JETS: QB Sam Darnold was a full participant at practice, putting him on track to start at Buffalo against the Bills on Sunday.

The rookie quarterback has missed the past three games with a strained right foot. Coach Todd Bowles says that it’s too early in the week to say for sure if Darnold will start.

Darnold was injured against Miami on Nov. 4 and hasn’t played since.

