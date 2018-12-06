Individualism is the antithesis of Jesus’ teachings. It also runs counter to extraordinary American values such as liberty and democracy.

Ethnobotanist and author Terence McKenna said, “We are fish swimming in consciousness.” Individualism demands that we deny the existence of the waters in which we swim.

To tend to the wounds stemming from polarization, we must acknowledge the intricacy of our interconnection. Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh remarked, “There are many, many Christians who practice Buddhism, and they become better and better Christians all the time.”

Freedom arises from recognizing the difference between attachment and love, and choosing love.

Sable Knapp

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >