I’m writing in response to Parker Albee’s letter to the editor, “Maine can be proud of electing by a majority” (Nov. 30, Page A6).

I don’t understand how Mr. Albee can be proud of what amounts to a manipulated majority vote, still being counted three weeks later, costing us time and money and headed to court!

Is this what we can expect for future elections? Most likely it will result in a decline in voter participation.

This election did not bring democracy to Maine – we’ve always had democracy, even with the plurality vote.

Elizabeth Duckworth

North Yarmouth

Share

< Previous

Next >