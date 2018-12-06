Thornton Academy senior Anthony Bracamonte has been named the 2018 Gatorade Maine Football Player of the Year.

Bracamonte, a 5-foot-7, 150-pound receiver/running back starred for the 11-0 Class A champions. Using quickness, acceleration and an uncanny ability to make tacklers miss, he piled up 2,137 all-purpose yards, averaged 15.6 yards per touch, and scored 27 touchdowns, including seven on special teams (five punt returns, two kick returns). He rushed for 1,013 yards.

The Gatorade award comes a day after Bracamonte was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Fitzpatrick Trophy, which honors the top senior football player in Maine. He had previously been named the SMAA’s Player of the Year.

The award is based on athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character. Recent state winners included Owen Garrard of Scarborough (2017), Michael Laverriere of Thornton (2016), and Joe Esposito of Portland (2015).

