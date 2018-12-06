STANDISH — Emily Benway scored a game-high 28 points with 10 rebounds Thursday night as St. Joseph’s remained unbeaten by topping Colby 73-58 in women’s basketball.

The Monks (8-0) held the Mules (4-3) scoreless over the final 3:49 of the fourth quarter.

Kelsi McNamara added 16 points and Julia Champagne chipped in with 14 for St. Joseph’s, which scored the final seven points of the game after Colby cut a double-digit lead to 66-58 with 3:49 left in the fourth.

Ainsley Burns scored 18 points for the Mules.

BOWDOIN 75, MASS.-DARTMOUTH 67: Abby Kelly scored 20 points and Taylor Choate added 18 as the Polar Bears (7-0) broke a 60-57 deficit with an 18-7 fourth quarter run to come from behind and edge the Corsairs (6-1) at Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Maddie Hasson helped with 16 points.

Jess Korzec scored 21 points for UMass-Dartmouth.

(19) KENTUCKY 75, RHODE ISLAND 52: Maci Morris scored 29 points and made five 3-pointers to help the host Wildcats (9-0) top the Rams (5-3).

UCONN: Sophomore Lexi Gordon is leaving the program.

The 6-foot wing from Texas has scored just 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds while seeing limited action in 30 games for the top-ranked Huskies. She has played just 10 minutes this season, notching a single free throw, while missing all five of her shots from the floor.

Coach Geno Auriemma says Gordon wants to transfer to a school where she will have more opportunities to play.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

BOWDOIN 80, BATES 59: David Reynolds scored a game-high 25 points and the Polar Bears (5-3, 1-0 NESCAC) used a big run in the first half to pull away from the Bobcats (2-6, 0-1) at Lewiston.

Jack Bors added 15 points off the bench and Jack Simonds had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Bowdoin, which closed the half on a 29-13 run to take a 38-24 lead.

Bates cut the lead to 13 early in the second half, but the Polar Bears responded with a 9-0 spurt to take a 57-35 lead with 11:12 remaining.

James Mortimer and Brandon Galloway each scored nine points off the bench for the Bobcats.

GORDON 82, COLBY 76: Garrisson Duvivier scored 17 points, Noah Szilagyi had 15 and Jake Haar added 13 as the Fighting Scots (6-1, 3-0 CCC) broke a 29-22 first-half deficit to defeat the Mules (7-1) at Wenham, Massachusetts.

The Mules were led by Sam Jefferson with 22 points.

DEAN 115, UNE 110: Jordan Booker scored a game-high 37 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and the Bulldogs (5-4) withstood a late rally from the Nor’easters (2-7) to win at Franklin, Massachusetts.

UNE was paced by Alex Kravchuck, who scored 16 of his 33 points over the final 9:03 to help cut a 19-point lead to four at 114-110 with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Kravchuck shot 11 of 17 from the field and hit six 3s.

PURDUE 62, (23) MARYLAND 60: Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and Aaron Wheeler had a season-high 15 to help the Boilermakers (5-3, 1-1 Big Ten) upset the visiting Terrapins (7-2, 1-1).

KANSAS: Coach Bill Self is hopeful that injured center Udoka Azubuike will be back by the time the second-ranked Jayhawks open Big 12 play against Oklahoma on Jan. 2.

The 7-footer sustained a severe high ankle sprain when he landed awkwardly on a Wofford player early in the Jayhawks’ 72-47 rout on Tuesday night.

