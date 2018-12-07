Leyton Bickford, Sanford junior forward: As a sophomore, Bickford used his powerful 6-foot-6 frame to average 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds. Coach Ryan Martin says Bickford improved his outside shooting.

Zach Brown, Greely senior guard: Brown is an all-around player who has started throughout Greely’s 44-game winning streak. A Maine Sunday Telegram All-State pick, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals last season.

Nick Fiorillo, Scarborough senior forward: The 6-foot-7 senior’s inside-out scoring makes him the consensus pick as the top player in Class AA South. If he improves on his 41 percent shooting, his 19.9 point average could soar.

Payton Jones, Thornton Academy sophomore guard: As a freshman, the 6-foot-1 guard led Thornton with 10.1 points per game. Coach Bob Davies said Jones is already “one of the better” players in Class AA and “his upside is tremendous.”

Cam Lovejoy, Kennebunk senior guard: A creative player who averaged 15.7 points last season, Lovejoy is one of five starters back from an 11-8 squad and has the stroke to improve his 37 percent shooting.

John Martin, Gray-New Gloucester senior guard: Martin averaged 15.4 points and 5.3 assists and made 45 3-pointers last season. He’s the top player on a team considered a threat to win Class B South.

Zach Maturo, Bonny Eagle junior guard: One of the quickest penetrators in Class AA, Maturo will benefit from another year of experience and the graduation of several of the league’s best point guards.

Ben Onek, Deering senior forward: The 6-foot-5 forward nearly doubled his scoring average last season, hitting for over 20 points per game along with more than nine rebounds. He is drawing interest from several colleges, including Maine.

Matt Sherburne, Wells senior guard: An excellent ball hander who can score (14.8 ppg), rebound and play tough defense, Sherburne is the leader for the two-time Class B South champs.

Michael Simonds, Falmouth junior guard: After an impressive freshman year, Simonds missed his entire sophomore season because of a football injury. He makes others better while remaining a top-tier scoring threat.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: